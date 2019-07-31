Hoke County car crash victim leaves behind 5-year-old son

"It really breaks my heart. What hurts me most is I will never get to see her fulfill her dreams," said Melinda Campbell. "It was news I never expected. Everything was pretty much a blur. I remember asking them 'where is my grandbaby?'"
McNeill leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
This is 5-year-old Messiah. His mother Melishia McNeill was killed in a car wreck along highway 401 in Hoke County a week ago. Tonight I spoke with the victim’s mother and best friend. They told me she had big dreams for both herself and son. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zp5TL1N3jE— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) July 31, 2019
State Highway Patrol told ABC11 that McNeill was killed in a two-car crash along Highway 401 at State Road 1121 last Tuesday evening.
Tragedy struck the family twice in one week.
"On her father's side, her brother lost two sisters in one week," said McNeill's best friend, Taylor Cummings.
The family is still in disbelief at such sudden devastation. The most heartbreaking is getting the 5-year-old to understand that he won't see his mother again.
"He asked his godmother, 'so I'll never see her again?' She said, 'yes, you will once you get to heaven,'" Campbell said.
The family started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.