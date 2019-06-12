Hoke County community frustrated with disruptions from flooding roads

IMPASSABLE ROAD: This is what Northwoods Estates in Raeford looked like after heavy rain hit the area and residents tell me this is the norm. At 10/11, the county’s response and more on how residents say it keeps them from leaving home. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Agy7VakELc — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) June 12, 2019

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christy Rodriguez hasn't been able to drive home since torrential rains hit Raeford on Monday afternoon. She is one of many residents who live in Northwoods Estates."I came out here at 5 o'clock this morning and it was still flooded. At 7 o'clock it was still flooded. We have to park our cars at Walmart just to be able to get home last night," said Rodriguez.Northwoods Drive is the only road into the community. Once flooding hits, it becomes impassable. Residents often miss work and students miss school."There were several people who were stuck on the side of the road with children in the car. One lady was with a child and they stood out here for about a good three hours or so until they could get help," said Louise Pearson.Hoke County emergency management told ABC11 that there are a few reasons why this keeps happening."North Carolina Department of Transportation owns the roadway. Different homeowners own the tracts of land that go back to the drainage canal," said EMS Coordinator Andrew Jacobs.ABC11 reached out to NCDOT but has not heard back.