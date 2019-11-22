Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
John Brian Rockholt has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said.
Rockholt was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Thursday in the 400 block of Noble Drive.
Authorities conducting surveillance found Rockholt at 4:39 a.m., Peterkin said.
DEATH INVESTIGATION: @HokeCoSheriff investigators on scene in the 400 block of Noble Drive after one man was shot and killed. At 10/11 on #abc11 what detectives believe led up to the victim’s murder and who they are searching for. pic.twitter.com/LdIQcZgDpV— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 22, 2019
The investigation continues and more charges may be coming, Peterkin said.
Anyone will information about this case is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.
