Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case

DEATH INVESTIGATION: @HokeCoSheriff investigators on scene in the 400 block of Noble Drive after one man was shot and killed. At 10/11 on #abc11 what detectives believe led up to the victim’s murder and who they are searching for. pic.twitter.com/LdIQcZgDpV — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 22, 2019

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it has arrested a man considered to be dangerous in a Raeford homicide case.John Brian Rockholt has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said.Rockholt was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Thursday in the 400 block of Noble Drive.Authorities conducting surveillance found Rockholt at 4:39 a.m., Peterkin said.The investigation continues and more charges may be coming, Peterkin said.Anyone will information about this case is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.