Hoke County deputies arrest man sought in Raeford homicide case

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it has arrested a man considered to be dangerous in a Raeford homicide case.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

John Brian Rockholt has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said.

Rockholt was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Thursday in the 400 block of Noble Drive.

John Rockholt



Authorities conducting surveillance found Rockholt at 4:39 a.m., Peterkin said.



The investigation continues and more charges may be coming, Peterkin said.

Anyone will information about this case is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countyraefordarresthoke county newshomicide investigationhomicideinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham tow truck driver arrested for shooting SUV owner
Temporary program strands some NC immigrants for decades
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Show More
The 411: Durham streets get a splash of color
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Person falls from fourth-floor balcony near NC State
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News