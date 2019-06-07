Hoke County teacher accused of letting 2 students fight in classroom

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hoke County teacher has been arrested and charged after allegedly letting two students fight in his classroom.

On June 3, Hoke County deputies were notified of a fight at East Hoke Middle School.

Deputies learned De'Shawn Macon, a teacher at the school, allowed two children to fight in class.

Macon was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and one count of disorderly conduct. All charges are a misdemeanor.

He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
