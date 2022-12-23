WATCH LIVE

Michaels' Family Christmas Display offers guests a slice of the North Pole

ByTodd Haas via Localish logo
Friday, December 23, 2022 4:15PM
A slice of the North Pole in Hatfield Pennsylvania

HATFIELD, Pa. -- The Michaels' Family Christmas display has been going up for the past 24 years.

Brian Michael says the decorations take about six weeks to set up.

The display features tons of homemade animatronics. Michael loves the look and style of antique decorations, which is what his little slice of the North Pole primarily features.

He says the display brings him joy and also happiness when he sees people from far and wide come to see it.

They even feature their very own radio station to broadcast holiday messages as well as Christmas music that plays along with the lights.

The display is located along Kimberly Way in Hatfield Pa.

