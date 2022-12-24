Travelers who are driving battle high winds, brutal cold temps on way to holiday destination

A blast of bitter cold weather has been is brutal for last-minute errands or holiday travel. Holiday drivers are struggling to navigate the roads on way to holiday destinations.

Wind gust are pushing debris, streets lights, and cars around.

"The wind is blowing us all over the highway," said Yogi Wilson.

"I think this is ridiculous. It's not supposed to be this cold and it's not supposed to be this windy," said Kelly Ward. "Especially when you get near the 18-wheelers, you could really feel the shifting."

The day before Christmas Eve is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

People are packing into airports and hopping flights home, but driving is the more popular option.

Nationwide, AAA estimates that 90 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.

More than three million North Carolinians will take at least one holiday road trip, according to AAA Carolina, and that's almost 84,000 more pople than last year.

NCDOT says it's been preparing for the storm, and has more than 2,200 workers on standby through the weekend to salt and sand slick spots in the mountains.

Officials are encouraging people to check DriveNC.gov before hitting the road for real-time driving conditions on all state-maintained highways.

An analysis shows that drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent this year.