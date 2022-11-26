Holiday travel: More than 2K flights delayed on Saturday as travelers return home

Sunday is expected to be O'Hare's busiest travel day of the holiday travel season so far

Sunday expected to be O'Hare's busiest travel day of the holiday travel season so far as many head home from Thanksgiving.

Some travelers looking to fly home Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday are dealing with frustration.

As of mid-afternoon, FlightAware shows more than 2,300 flights delayed into, out of, or within the United States.

RELATED: Travel tips to reduce stress over the holidays

Nearly 40 flights have been canceled.

The greatest numbers of delays are in airports in Dallas and Houston.

Areas of the south are dealing with storms and severe weather. That storm system is making its way to the east.

ALSO SEE: Flight radar animation shows pre-Thanksgiving air travel over North America

Sunday is expected to be O'Hare's busiest travel day of the holiday travel season so far.

And that weather could impact some folks' plans, as rain is also expected in the Chicago area

TSA said the number of people flying this holiday has neared pre-pandemic levels.