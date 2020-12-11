Community & Events

Holidays in the Hills sparks festive spirit through drive-thru experience

By
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holidays in the Hills is not just a light show.

"There are a lot of lights here, but it's actually a drive-through experience," said Christie Cook of Art in Motion Events.

Not just Christmas but:

"Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and we also have a living nativity," Cook said.

At Halloween, Art in Motion events held a drive-through haunted experience, which Cook said was met with praise.

"People loved it," she said. "It was great to see families in their cars giggling, laughing, screaming and just being able to do something within their family that was safe, but somewhat normal."

Expect a minimum of 15 different scenes with holiday stars like the north pole, the grinch's lair and the Polar Express Train Station.

Parents, this is family-friendly. It's $30 per car, not per person. Holidays in the hills is open Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m., then every weekend until New Year's, aside from Christmas weekend. Tickets are online only - look for the event's Facebook page.
