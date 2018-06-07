Holly Springs booster warns of student-athlete fundraising scam

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) --
A Holly Springs Booster Club says several business' have been swindled out of money recently in a scam that was supposed to support the student-athletes.

"It upsets me a great deal because I know the amount of work our folks do in getting the sponsorship," said Golden Hawks Club President Hal Atkins.

The scammers are calling up business' and shopping up donations.

Atkins said one business erroneously donated $1,700 and another wrote a check for $700.

"That is money we could have really put to go use," said Atkins.

The Golden Hawks Club provides support for 37 varsity and junior varsity teams and events at Holly Springs High School.

"Wake County is only able to give so much money to support athletic programs at high schools. Holly Springs High, last year, only received less a $1,000 to support the entire athletic program," said Atkins.

The club also fundraises over the phone, much like how the scammers got the money.

Atkins said folks should go through the proper channel before opening their hearts and wallets.

He said, "The best thing to do if you don't know who you're talking to is contact the Athletic Director at that high school. They'll know exactly if this is something legit or not legit."

The Holly Springs Police Chief is aware of a couple of cases.

A spokesperson said only one case is in Holly Springs' jurisdiction and the department is investigating that case.
