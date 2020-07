Holly Springs woman celebrates 105th birthday with parade

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Holly Springs' most senior citizens will be getting a car parade in her honor Monday.Martha Leach turns 105 years old Monday and to celebrate, a group is working to put together a 105-car parade.The parade will begin at the Lowes Foods parking lot on Bass Lake Drive at 10:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join the event. Several of Leach's favorite vehicles will be leading the parade: firetrucks. A couple years ago , Holly Springs Fire Department allowed Leach to live out one of her dreams. Firefighters took her on a spin in their firetruck around the town.The mayors of Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, and Apex will all be part of the celebration, as well as Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.