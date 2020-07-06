Community & Events

Holly Springs woman celebrates 105th birthday with parade

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Holly Springs' most senior citizens will be getting a car parade in her honor Monday.

Martha Leach turns 105 years old Monday and to celebrate, a group is working to put together a 105-car parade.

The parade will begin at the Lowes Foods parking lot on Bass Lake Drive at 10:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join the event.

Several of Leach's favorite vehicles will be leading the parade: firetrucks.

A couple years ago, Holly Springs Fire Department allowed Leach to live out one of her dreams. Firefighters took her on a spin in their firetruck around the town.

The mayors of Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, and Apex will all be part of the celebration, as well as Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsholly springssocial distancingparadebirthday
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh public pools reopen Monday
Durham candlelight vigil honors Vanessa Guillen, Breonna Taylor
Tropical Storm Edouard forms in Atlantic Ocean
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Periods of Rain by Midweek
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Durham Museum of Life and Science reopening this week
Show More
Duke, Dominion Energy cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline project
74-year-old woman killed by July 4 'celebratory gunfire' in Durham
Wake Co. teens keep friend's memory alive with Average Joe Army
Raleigh run club helps kids get through quarantine
8 cars set on fire in Durham lot
More TOP STORIES News