Police say search for missing Holly Springs mom now a death investigation

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs Police said Wednesday that a search for a young mother missing for months has become a death investigation.

Monica Moynan, 23, was last seen March 30, her parents said.

Holly Springs Police have been actively investigating Moynan's disappearance since late July when she was reported missing to authorities.



"Our investigators have worked tirelessly, following up on leads and examining evidence associated with her disappearance," police said in a statement.

Police said they now believe Monyan is dead, and the "focus has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation."

Holly Springs PD asks anyone with information on this case to please contact Detective Mitchell Ham at (919) 567-4702.

