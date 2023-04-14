Holly Springs officers who shot, killed man with knife in December, won't face charges, DA says

Holly Springs Police Department released the identity of the man officers killed when they say he attacked them with a knife.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Holly Springs police officers who shot and killed a man in December will not face charges, the Wake County District Attorney said Thursday.

The incident happened Dec. 20 when officers responded to a call about an unknown man yelling and threatening a couple and their baby who were trying to return to their home and was blocking them from entering their residence on Cobalt Creek Way.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Ryan Eric Schlosser standing in a driveway. Bodycam video showed officers attempted to talk to Schlosser but he would not state his name or address. After several minutes, Schlosser suddenly turned and ran away from officers into neighboring townhome.

According to DA Lorrin Freeman's report, officers were unaware that Schlosser ran into his own townhome and followed him inside. Once inside, Schlosser pulled out a knife and refused multiple commands from police to drop the weapon. Officers then shot Schlosser, who later died from his injuries.

Two officers received minor cuts during a scuffle with Schlosser.

After reviewing a report from the State Bureau of Investigation and other available evidence, Freeman said she concluded that there was no basis for criminal prosecution.

"Officers were in close encounter with Mr. Schlosser who repeatedly refused to comply with commands to drop a knife he was wielding thereby putting them in imminent threat of the use of deadly force," Freeman wrote in her report.

A final autopsy report has not been released.

