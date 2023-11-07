Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Holly Springs Road.

35-year-old man ID'd as victim of deadly shooting at Wake County home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office identified on Tuesday the victim of a deadly shooting at a home on Holly Springs Road.

The shooting happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Holly Springs Road, near Ten Ten Road.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Patrick A. McNeil. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also said Tuesday that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act.

There is no known threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call (919) 856-6911.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.