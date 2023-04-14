Former NC State football players giveaway practice helmets to local high schools

The helmet distribution happened ahead of the Foundation's 2023 Flag Football and Cornhole tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a thousand soft shell practice helmets are heading to high school football programs in the triangle.

Thursday morning brothers Torry and Terrence Holt distributed helmets to programs in Raleigh.

As former NC State football players, they know the importance of proper head protection.

"As someone that's experienced concussions, playing the safety position and running into people a whole lot, to protect now as early as we can at the high school age, because concussions often times stem from multiple hits over high school and college and then the pros,' said Terrence, "And the way in which you end up...the brain just taking all those hits sometimes cannot be measured or discovered until well after your career."

The helmet distribution happened ahead of the annual Holt Brothers Foundation 2023 Flag Football and Cornhole tournament, which raises money to help children that have a parent with cancer.

