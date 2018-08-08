Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to 4,000-acre blaze

A booking photo of Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, who was arrested in connection to the Holy Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. --
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Holy Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

According to the Orange County Register, Clark owns a cabin in the area that's at the heart of the Holy Fire.

EMBED More News Videos

The Holy Fire is not letting up Wednesday as it continues to burn out of control in the Cleveland National Forest for the third day.


He reportedly has had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief last week.



Of the 14 cabins in the area of the fire, Clark's is apparently the only one still standing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firearrest
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Sneak peek at downtown Raleigh's restaurant week
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Mother upset that officer used taser on 11-year-old daughter
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to spend 2 years in prison
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Show More
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
More News