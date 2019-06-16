home invasion

Home intruder suspect thwarted by 11-year-old with machete taken into custody in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man accused of entering a home in Mebane on Friday before being thwarted by an 11-year-old with a machete has been taken into custody in Burlington, police say.

Police said Hall was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Burlington police.

Hall slipped out of UNC Hospital on Friday night wearing a hospital gown with a cup of water in his hand, according to Orange County Sheriff Blackwood.

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy in Orange County stopped a robbery in his home Friday by hitting the thief with a machete.

RELATED: Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened Friday around 11 a.m. on Yarborough Road in Mebane.

Investigators said several people broke into the home and were trying to steal electronics.

The thieves forced the 11-year-old, who was home alone, into a bedroom closet at gunpoint.

Deputies say the boy, who is a star baseball player on several area teams, left the closet and found a machete in the home.



He went into his living room, according to investigators, swung the machete and hit the intruder in the back of the head.

The man retaliated by kicking the boy in the stomach. The boy got up, swung the machete and missed. The intruder then kicked the child in the side of the head, turned to grab several items, including a PlayStation and a television but realized he was bleeding significantly from the machete strike.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mebaneburlingtonhome invasionmachete
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Carrboro police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital
Fayetteville 11-year-old with autism safely located in Hoke County, police say
VIDEO: Officer sweeps handcuffed man's leg, points gun at car with kids
Durham police investigating after shooting, robbery in apartment parking lot
Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide
2 dead, 1 injured in Sampson County car crash
Nice but hot weather for Father's Day
Show More
Durham police investigating overnight armed robbery at sweepstakes parlor
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Lillington woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Harnett County
Retired UNC professor goes missing during swimming competition in Hudson River
Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks neighbors
More TOP STORIES News