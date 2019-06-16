Home intruder suspect thwarted by 11-year-old with machete taken into custody in Burlington, police say

Police said Hall was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Burlington police.
Hall slipped out of UNC Hospital on Friday night wearing a hospital gown with a cup of water in his hand, according to Orange County Sheriff Blackwood.
On Friday, an 11-year-old boy in Orange County stopped a robbery in his home Friday by hitting the thief with a machete.
It happened Friday around 11 a.m. on Yarborough Road in Mebane.
Investigators said several people broke into the home and were trying to steal electronics.
The thieves forced the 11-year-old, who was home alone, into a bedroom closet at gunpoint.
Deputies say the boy, who is a star baseball player on several area teams, left the closet and found a machete in the home.
An 11 year old was able to defend himself against a robber today with a machete. Yes you saw that right. This man is in custody and was found after he went into a hospital in area looking for treatment for a head injury. 2 others still on the run tonight. @OCNCSheriff #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rjyuKEpfEb— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 15, 2019
He went into his living room, according to investigators, swung the machete and hit the intruder in the back of the head.
The man retaliated by kicking the boy in the stomach. The boy got up, swung the machete and missed. The intruder then kicked the child in the side of the head, turned to grab several items, including a PlayStation and a television but realized he was bleeding significantly from the machete strike.
