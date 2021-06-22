1 injured, hospitalized in Durham home invasion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home invasion happened early Tuesday morning in Durham.

Durham Police Department said the person inside the home was injured and needed to be taken to the hospital.

That person's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It happened at a home on Fidelity Drive just off North Miami Boulevard near Holloway Street.

As of 6 a.m., Durham crews had reopened Fidelity Drive and taken down the crime scene tape.
