2nd person charged in deadly Fayetteville home invasion that left 1 dead, 3 injured

A man is facing murder and other charges after a Fayetteville home invasion left one man dead and three others with gunshot injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in April, Fayetteville Police said Wednesday.

One person was killed and three others injured in the incident, which took place in the 200 block of Alphin Street on April 18.

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged April Shanee McLucas, 39, on May 3 in connection with the crime. Donald Wayne McLucas Jr. had previously been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a firearm inside of a residence to incite fear, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shanee McLucas was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharge weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

April Shanee McLucas Fayetteville Police Department

She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Police previously identified Robert Lawrence Nowell V, 36, of Fayetteville as the man who was shot and killed.

Three other men were found with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.