Home where Chris Watts killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters to be sold at auction in April

EMBED </>More Videos

The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife and two daughters will be up for auction in April. (CNN)

FREDERICK, Colo. (WTVD) --
The Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his wife and two daughters will be up for auction in April.

Watts, who initially pretended to be worried about his missing wife and daughters, pleaded guilty to killing them and hiding their bodies on the property of one of the state's largest oil and gas drillers where he used to work.

He was sentenced to spend life in prison.

The Watts family bought the 5-bedroom, 4,100 square foot home in 2013 for $392,709. Zillow currently estimates the value of the home to be more than $500,000.

The home is scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on April 17.

RELATED:
Chris Watts' mistress went to police after he killed his wife and daughters
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Colorado man arrested after reportedly confessing to killing pregnant wife and two young daughters
Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing
Authorities expected to release affidavit explain why they think Watts killed his family
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Watts family murdermurdercrimereal estateColorado
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BBB's top 10 businesses in eastern NC ignoring consumer complaints
Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
'Is it really worth it?' Ex-Wake Sheriff weighs in on shootings of law officers
'Victory Party' in Chapel Hill celebrates Silent Sam's complete removal at UNC
No charges for Fayetteville resident who shot would-be robber
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Show More
Trooper continues to improve after being shot in Wilson County
Texas teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
Lumberton PD asks public for additional info on man accused of killing Hania Aguilar
Chancellor Carol Folt to leave UNC earlier than expected
Bunn freshman invited by King family to rap at MLK Day commemorative service
More News