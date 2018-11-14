Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham residents making less than $38,000 a year could soon live near a light rail stop, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Durham County Commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday night to create affordable apartments on county land on East Main Street.
The county currently owns two large parking lots on the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street. The new plan will turn those sites into parking decks for county employees that also contain 437 apartment units--with at least 277 of those units designated for residents who make 80 percent or less of the area median income.
