Apex tops nationwide list in home construction

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homes are being scooped up as fast as they're going up in Apex.The demand for new construction has remained strong. So much that the town is number one in the country for home construction per capita.Permits were handed out for more than 2,200 units in 2018.The demand for new homes is so great, that officials hired additional staff to scale back on the backlog for permits.Realtor Drew Ludlow of Giving Tree Realty has been working and living in Apex the past 17 years. He has experienced growing pains and has watched the population multiply.Ludlow said folks can lose out on homes once they hit the market."They got to get in there, look at it and then make that offer within hours because sometimes we'll have competing offers. By the time you get back to the office to write the offer, you find out that there are several other offers and they've accepted one," he said.Realtor.com has also ranked Apex as the fastest growing suburb in America.