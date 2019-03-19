Home & Garden

Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?

This property on Stagecoach Road in Durham is an ace for tennis lovers and has plenty of space. Credit: Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Would you believe that this $4.5 million home is located right here in the Triangle?

This property on Stagecoach Road in Durham is an ace for tennis lovers and has plenty of space.

The estate is over 13,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-baths.

It features a saltwater pool, guest house, movie theater, in-law suite and a state of the art tennis court and locker rooms.

The garage is huge too -- it fits up to 10 vehicles.

More about the home here.
