Can you believe this $4.5 million house is right here in Durham?

This property on Stagecoach Road in Durham is an ace for tennis lovers and has plenty of space.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Would you believe that this $4.5 million home is located right here in the Triangle?

The estate is over 13,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-baths.

It features a saltwater pool, guest house, movie theater, in-law suite and a state of the art tennis court and locker rooms.

In addition, the garage fits up to 10 vehicles.
