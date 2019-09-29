Parade of Homes: This $800,000 Raleigh home has a screened-in porch with a fireplace

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- This home on Milner Drive in Raleigh is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.
It has a gourmet kitchen and a screened-in porch with a fireplace -- great for a chilly night.
See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
