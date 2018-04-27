Clayton family featured on GMA after viral sock-laundry invention

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --A Clayton family will appear on "Good Morning America" during the week of April 30 for National Small Business Week. Kevin Bunn says he thought of the SockDock, a laundry sock organizer after wasting so much time searching for the match while folding laundry.
Bunn has a background in mechanical engineering and as a work-from-home entrepreneur so he designed something that could go from the washer to the dryer - but it also served a greater purpose for his son.
"As a young child with Down Syndrome, my son struggled with fine motor skills such as buttoning his shirt and picking up small objects with his fingers. To help improve his fine motor skills, I incorporated push button sliders into the design of the SockDock," Bunn explained.
A video of the SockDock tool went viral with more than 24 million views.
The Bunn family has been inundated with orders with the viral video. They also partnered with the Triangle Down Syndrome Network creating a version in their colors of blue and yellow with proceeds to benefit the network.