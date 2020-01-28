Don't flush money down the toilet - Durham program offers money for toilet upgrades

The program might be a decade old, but it seems plenty have forgotten about it.
The Water Department says their budget allows for $90,000 in rebates - last year around 700 people took advantage of the program.
The goal is to have WaterSense toilets, or high-efficiency toilets in more homes that not only save water for the city, but for the customer. Jeremy Lin with the city notes that the average toilet uses around 1.6 to 3.5 gallons per minute, while a high-efficiency toilet uses around 20 percent less water than the plumbing code - so 1.28 gallons or less.
Offering up to $100 in rebates - applying a credit towards your water bill - Lin says that a family of four can save up to $120 per year on their water bill by making the upgrade.
"Toilets are one of the largest water using devices in people's homes, so this is a great way to reduce their flow and save water and save money."
Residents can replace all of the already existing toilets in their home. If you've done so in the last year and still have your receipt, you may qualify for the reimbursement.
To qualify, residents must:
If you're worried a high-efficiency toilet won't have the flushing power as your precious toilet, Lin says that the toilets have been tested to ensure effectiveness.
Fayetteville offers a Toilet Rebate Program as well. That information can be found here.