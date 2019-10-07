Home & Garden

Durham resident fed up after AT&T leaves exposed cable wires in yard, street

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than two months, AT&T cable wires have been sitting in the street of Wheeling Circle in the city's Crooked Creek neighborhood.

Finally, Durham resident David Dugan was fit to be tied.

Dugan, who uses the provider for internet service and needs one account for personal use and the other for business, contacted ABC11 when he became frustrated with the response he received from AT&T.

In an August 19 email, Dugan wrote to AT&T inquiring about the difficult he was having with setting up services. "It shouldn't take this," Dugan said after mentioning to the AT&T representative that he had contacted ABC11. "Why does it take (ABC11) or a paying customer for the company to get the situation rectified?"



Last weekend, Dugan said crews spent all day digging ground and burying cable behind a row of homes to satisfy his initial request.

However, the wires are still laid across the street. He told ABC11 that the provider said it would be out late this week to clean up the remainder of the mess.

"If not, I'll make another phone call to you," Dugan said.

In a statement, AT&T said, "We continue working to resolve this and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."
