Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex

There's a potential battle brewing about a possible new apartment complex in Fayetteville. A developer wants to build a subsidized apartment complex on Hoke Loop Road near Cliffdale Road but residents in Cliffdale West are not happy. Some told ABC11 that the development will lead to crime and traffic issues.Richard Sousa has lived in Cliffdale West for 33 years. His home was one of the first few that were built. Sousa along with several other residents in Cliffdale West got a letter last week notifying them that the land bordering their backyards might be rezoned so that United Developers Inc. can build Hoke Loop Commons."I'll have to build a privacy fence if I get any privacy at all," Sousa said.But privacy isn't the only issue."We've had in the past, living here, our lawnmower that was stolen out of the backyard, an above ground swimming pool cut open in the middle of the night. I've had my canoe stolen. It was stolen, hidden in the woods ... It's going to get worse, Sousa said.Other residents told ABC11 that they are concerned about traffic and access in and out of the neighborhood.United Developers Inc. specializes in affordable housing. It has nine communities in Fayetteville alone."We're trying to figure out what's the need for it," Marion Garvin said.Garvin heads up the Community Watch program for Cliffdale West. He wishes the subsidized units were more spread out."We don't want to see an apartment complex here. And if it comes to the bottom line, put something here we can be proud of," Garvin said.The City Council will take public comment on the matter during Monday night's council meeting.