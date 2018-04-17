HOME & GARDEN

Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Proposed apartments have residents concerned in Fayetteville neighborhood.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
There's a potential battle brewing about a possible new apartment complex in Fayetteville. A developer wants to build a subsidized apartment complex on Hoke Loop Road near Cliffdale Road but residents in Cliffdale West are not happy. Some told ABC11 that the development will lead to crime and traffic issues.

Richard Sousa has lived in Cliffdale West for 33 years. His home was one of the first few that were built. Sousa along with several other residents in Cliffdale West got a letter last week notifying them that the land bordering their backyards might be rezoned so that United Developers Inc. can build Hoke Loop Commons.

"I'll have to build a privacy fence if I get any privacy at all," Sousa said.

But privacy isn't the only issue.

"We've had in the past, living here, our lawnmower that was stolen out of the backyard, an above ground swimming pool cut open in the middle of the night. I've had my canoe stolen. It was stolen, hidden in the woods ... It's going to get worse, Sousa said.



Other residents told ABC11 that they are concerned about traffic and access in and out of the neighborhood.

United Developers Inc. specializes in affordable housing. It has nine communities in Fayetteville alone.

"We're trying to figure out what's the need for it," Marion Garvin said.

Garvin heads up the Community Watch program for Cliffdale West. He wishes the subsidized units were more spread out.

"We don't want to see an apartment complex here. And if it comes to the bottom line, put something here we can be proud of," Garvin said.

The City Council will take public comment on the matter during Monday night's council meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homefayetteville newsapartmentaffordable housingreal estate developmentFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains
Senior residents forced out as Raleigh apartments sold
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
I-Team: In Clayton, heated debate about decaying neighborhood pool
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News