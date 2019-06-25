Home & Garden

Fearless PA woman kills venomous snake with shovel in her yard

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Cobras are not something Pennsylvania residents expect to see in their yards, but it happened Monday.

A woman found the venemous snake on her patio and wasn't going to wait around and do nothing until animal control arrived.



"I opened the door, I said a bad word," said Kathy Kehoe. "It's a cobra, I knew right away."

She said Blue Jays squawking led her to look outside her apartment door.

She snapped a few photos first, then as the snake slithered away, this no-nonsense great-grandmother grabbed her shovel and chased after the four to five-foot snake into the yard.



"He went this way. I stalked him and when he got over to here I tapped his tail. He went up and that's when I did the deed and held him there."

Kehoe thinks the venomous reptile may have been roaming around this apartment complex for months. Back in March, authorities removed 20 venomous snakes from a neighboring apartment, including 12 cobras.

Kehoe had worried that some escaped. She said she knew she needed to kill this one to protect kids in the neighborhood.

"I was just concerned for everybody else because not everyone would know," she said.

Police told Action News that it's unclear whether the snake is connected to the apartment that was raided in March.

What is clear is that Kehoe is terribly lucky she didn't miss.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Susan Tyson-Pello of the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital warned that most snake bites occur when someone tries to attack or capture the reptile.

Tyson-Pello said if someone sese a venomous snake to leave it alone and contact authorities.

