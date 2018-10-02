The Illinois estate that inspired the love story in the classic novel "The Great Gatsby" is being restored to its former glory.The 125-year-old mansion was recently sold for $685,000. The new owners will give it a makeover after it sat vacant for more than a decade.Legend has it that F. Scott Fitzgerald visited the home twice when he was in love with Ginerva King, the wealthy young woman who lived there. His character Daisy was supposedly based on her.The novelist and King corresponded, but she eventually married a rich man.