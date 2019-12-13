abc11 together

Green Chair Project looks to help children in Wake County find a bed of their own

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Raleigh -- Approximately 5,000 children in Wake County don't have a bed of their own, but the Green Chair Project is hoping to change that statistic.

The non profit organization is collecting donated furnishings for people transitioning from homelessness, crisis or disasters.

Since its founding in 2010 the Green Chair Project has helped more than 2,300 families get on their feet.

A donation of just $250 can put a child in a new bed.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhomelessabc11 together
ABC11 TOGETHER
1.7 million meals donated to ABC11 Together Food Drive
Sanford man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need
Nonprofit helps students rebuild computers for those in need
Disney On Ice returns to PNC Arena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
UNC System names Guskiewicz Tar Heel chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Woman nearly trashed $1M winning lottery ticket
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Business pays off $3,200 worth of layaway at Wilmington Walmart
Show More
Democrats, Republicans condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress
Durham service dog appears on GMA
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Johnston County
Moore County man charged in car ramming, robbery
More TOP STORIES News