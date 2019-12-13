Green Chair Project looks to help children in Wake County find a bed of their own

Raleigh -- Approximately 5,000 children in Wake County don't have a bed of their own, but the Green Chair Project is hoping to change that statistic.The non profit organization is collecting donated furnishings for people transitioning from homelessness, crisis or disasters.Since its founding in 2010 the Green Chair Project has helped more than 2,300 families get on their feet.A donation of just $250 can put a child in a new bed.