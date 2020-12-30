Home & Garden

Hoke County Gold Star family surprised with paid off mortgage by Tunnel To Towers Foundation

By
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tunnel To Towers Foundation surprised a Gold Star Family in Hoke County by paying off their home mortgage.

U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Joshua "Zac" Beale was killed in January 2019 while serving in Afghanistan. Beale left behind his wife, Lindsey, and their two children, Leah and Hannah. The Tunnel To Towers Foundation announced that the Beale family was chosen as one of 36 to have their mortgages paid off as part of the organization's annual Season Of Hope between Thanksgiving through the end of December.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation began to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who died in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. The nonprofit also honors military and first responders who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.

"These people put their lives on the line to protect us," said Caroline Magyarits with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "So, to be able to give back to his family and provide them a little security that he was providing for the rest of us while he was overseas, that's our goal. And, to able to do that during the holidays is extra special to us."
