LIST | Triangle-area tree farms help bring Christmas to NC families

If you're in the market for a Christmas tree and want to shop local, there are several tree farms in and around the Triangle that can give you something lush and authentic.

It could be a fun family outing and a chance to get in touch with the 'roots' of what's going to be in your living room for the next month. You can also get wreaths, hayrides and experience cutting down a tree on your own. Here's a list of area farms:

Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 4533 Inwood Rd, Raleigh
Phone: 715.310.2141
Offers: Occasional hay rides
Website: https://www.backacherschristmastreefarm.com/
Prices
Potted trees: $65
Cut your own: Around $10 per foot
Old Stock trees: $3-$4 per foot
Trees from the mountains:
*inventory of cut your own is low

Boyce Farms
Address: 2813 Mt. Vernon Church Rd. Raleigh
Phone: 919.848.8264
Offers: Fresh trees from the mountain, cut your own trees, garland, wreaths, flocking services (makes trees look like it's covered in snow) Wine and Wreath Events
Website: https://boycefarms.com/
Prices
Flocking: Additional $10 per square foot
Cut your own: Around $6 per foot
Trees from the mountains: Around $10 per square foot
*inventory of cut your own is low

Griffin Evergreens
Phone: 919.842.6306
Address: 1823 Broadway Rd. Sanford
Offers: Cut your own tree, Trees from the mountains
Prices
6-7ft $50
7-8- $58
8-9- $85
10ft- $160
Cut your worn: $7 per foot
Wreaths:
8 inches- $10
12 inches- $15
20 inches- $25
Hours: 1-7pm , all day on Saturdays

Jordan Lake Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 2170 Marthas Chapel Road, Apex
Phone: 919.362.6300
Website: jordanlakechristmas.com
Offers: Cut your own, Trees from the mountains

Phillips Farm of Chatham
Address:1282 Hanks Chapel Road, Pittsboro
Phone: 919.337.3374
Website: phillipsfarmschatham.com/christmas_trees
Offers: Cut your own, Trees from the mountains, wreaths, garland
Prices
Cut your own- $5-$7 per foot
From the mountains: $12-$15 per foot
Wreaths
12 inch- $20-$22

The Christmas Tree Patch
Address: 1747 Henley Road Sanford
Phone: 919.770.0124
Website: christmastreepatch.com
Offers: Cut your own
Prices
Cut your own: $8 per foot
*inventory of cut your own is low
