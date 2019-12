LIST | Triangle-area tree farms help bring Christmas to NC families

If you're in the market for a Christmas tree and want to shop local, there are several tree farms in and around the Triangle that can give you something lush and authentic.It could be a fun family outing and a chance to get in touch with the 'roots' of what's going to be in your living room for the next month. You can also get wreaths, hayrides and experience cutting down a tree on your own. Here's a list of area farms:Address: 4533 Inwood Rd, RaleighPhone: 715.310.2141Offers: Occasional hay ridesWebsite: https://www.backacherschristmastreefarm.com/ Potted trees: $65Cut your own: Around $10 per footOld Stock trees: $3-$4 per footTrees from the mountains:*inventory of cut your own is lowAddress: 2813 Mt. Vernon Church Rd. RaleighPhone: 919.848.8264Offers: Fresh trees from the mountain, cut your own trees, garland, wreaths, flocking services (makes trees look like it's covered in snow) Wine and Wreath EventsWebsite: https://boycefarms.com/ Flocking: Additional $10 per square footCut your own: Around $6 per footTrees from the mountains: Around $10 per square foot*inventory of cut your own is lowPhone: 919.842.6306Address: 1823 Broadway Rd. SanfordOffers: Cut your own tree, Trees from the mountains6-7ft $507-8- $588-9- $8510ft- $160Cut your worn: $7 per footWreaths:8 inches- $1012 inches- $1520 inches- $25Hours: 1-7pm , all day on SaturdaysAddress: 2170 Marthas Chapel Road, ApexPhone: 919.362.6300Website: jordanlakechristmas.com Offers: Cut your own, Trees from the mountainsAddress:1282 Hanks Chapel Road, PittsboroPhone: 919.337.3374Website: phillipsfarmschatham.com/christmas_trees Offers: Cut your own, Trees from the mountains, wreaths, garlandCut your own- $5-$7 per footFrom the mountains: $12-$15 per foot12 inch- $20-$22Address: 1747 Henley Road SanfordPhone: 919.770.0124Website: christmastreepatch.com Offers: Cut your ownCut your own: $8 per foot*inventory of cut your own is low