Home & Garden

Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.

The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.

According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.

Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallslowesrecallgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Breonna Taylor protest hijacked by white rioters, mayor says
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Why there's no longer an early voting site in downtown Raleigh
Why this Wake County mom's LinkedIn headshot went viral
Durham group promotes Census participation via social media
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
Orthodontist helps families by lowering cost of braces
Show More
Tools again stolen from Habitat for Humanity group
LATEST: 'Meadow Lights' Christmas event canceled
Arrests made months after disappearance of Hope Mills woman
Uncut platform gives college athletes a voice beyond sports
List of companies hiring seasonal workers
More TOP STORIES News