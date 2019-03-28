Home & Garden

NIMBY's push back against West Fayetteville complex

EMBED <>More Videos

West Fayetteville residents aren't moved at the possibility of another housing complex moving in.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- West Fayetteville residents aren't thrilled with the possibility of another housing complex moving in.

City leaders told ABC11 the new neighbors could set up shop at the intersections of Cliffdale and Lowell Harris roads.

The developer, Kingsley Park LLC, is proposing a complex with 220 townhomes and a clubhouse.

The Fayetteville Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing in the council chambers on the first floor of City Hall on Tuesday, April 9.

Residents who want to speak must sign up by calling the planning and zoning division at 910-433-1612 before 5 p.m. on or before the scheduled public hearing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfayettevillehousingapartment
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
New NC bill would aim to punish drug dealers who sell to addicts
FDA issues warning over recall for dog food
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
Show More
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
Wake County Girl Scout donates cookies to the homeless
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
Bill plans scholarship money for families of those killed, injured in military
Fort Bragg soldier fighting lung cancer hopes to change law to help all military
More TOP STORIES News