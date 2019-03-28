NIMBY's push back against West Fayetteville complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- West Fayetteville residents aren't thrilled with the possibility of another housing complex moving in.City leaders told ABC11 the new neighbors could set up shop at the intersections of Cliffdale and Lowell Harris roads.The developer, Kingsley Park LLC, is proposing a complex with 220 townhomes and a clubhouse.The Fayetteville Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing in the council chambers on the first floor of City Hall on Tuesday, April 9.Residents who want to speak must sign up by calling the planning and zoning division at 910-433-1612 before 5 p.m. on or before the scheduled public hearing.