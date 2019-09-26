Home & Garden

Parade of Homes: This $2.9 million Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This $2.9 million Raleigh home on Century Oaks Court is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.

Sitting on a 1.34-acre lot, it has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths.


It's in a private, gated community and has a wine cellar and infinity pool.

See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenraleighreal estate featurehomereal estate
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Witnesses: Cary woman predicted own death before being strangled
NAACP suspends Gatewood after sexual harassment allegations
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leads the state in 2019 SAT scores
Fire destroys 40-year-old furniture maker in Rocky Mount
New law sets aside millions for mental health personnel in public schools
Two arrested after allegedly stealing from two Wake Forest grocery stores
Show More
Hospitals restrict access as RSV cases pop up sooner than usual
2 Wake County detention officers fired after allegedly assaulting inmate
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
NC's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News