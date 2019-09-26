Parade of Homes: This $2.9 million Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This $2.9 million Raleigh home on Century Oaks Court is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.
Sitting on a 1.34-acre lot, it has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths.
It's in a private, gated community and has a wine cellar and infinity pool.
See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
