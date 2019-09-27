Home & Garden

Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis

This home on Jordan Point Blvd. in Apex is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.

RELATED: This $2.9 million Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool

The $895,000 home has five bedrooms and five baths.

PUBLISH PHOTO GALLERY AND PUT HERE 5571477

It includes a cozy playroom and backyard oasis.

See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenapexmansionhome
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Cary man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters
Controversy continues over proposed Fayetteville Civil War museum
Deputies investigating 'possible' shooting in Zebulon
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
Show More
Parade of Homes: This $2.9M Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Police investigating carjacking, shooting in Durham
Witnesses: Cary woman predicted own death before being strangled
2 Wake County detention officers fired after allegedly assaulting inmate
More TOP STORIES News