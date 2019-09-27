Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis

This home on Jordan Point Blvd. in Apex is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.
The $895,000 home has five bedrooms and five baths.
It includes a cozy playroom and backyard oasis.
See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
