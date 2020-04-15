Raleigh, Durham offer one-time yard waste pickup service following severe storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Curbside yard waste pickup is still suspended in both Durham and in Raleigh because of COVID-19. But this week crews will make a one time exception for yard waste. The city says so many people are home and doing yard work. And in some cases neighbors are cleaning up from this week's storm.
In the City of Oaks, severe storms Monday battered some neighborhoods leaving loads of debris.
Raleigh solid waste crews will collect only piles of tree limbs and branches starting Thursday. They'll continue picking up tree limbs for the next few weeks.
The Raleigh Yard Waste Center on New Hope Road is now open for city residents only.
"They can load up their stuff in a truck, they can come to the yard waste center and we will accept it, and not only will we accept it, we're not going to charge them a tipping fee. They can just bring it in for free," said Stan Joseph, director of city of Raleigh Sold Waste Management.
In Durham, neighbors can request a bulky item collection starting next Monday.
This week, Durham city crews will do a one-time yard waste collection.
Customers should leave their brown cart and bio-degradable bags on the curb by 6 a.m. this Friday.
Construction debris and dirt is not allowed in the carts.
Durham said carts will be tagged if they are prepared wrong.
You can reach Raleigh Solid Waste Management at 919-996-3245 and Durham City Solid Waste Management - 919 560-1200
