Residents see purple water after pump malfunction

Hundreds of people in Coal Grove, West Virginia turned on their faucets Monday to see something unexpected - purple water.

No, it was not special effects. It really looked purple.

WSAZ-TV reports the city flushed its water system several times Monday, but people are still being told to run the water until the color goes away.

Officials say the purple water could stain your laundry. But besides that, there's no real danger.

"Once it's diluted out, it's not dangerous at all," Stephen Burchett, water treatment plant operator, said.

Burchett said the vibrant color was caused by a pump malfunction; it dumped too much sodium permanganate into the water.
