GARDENING

Robot lawn mowers coming to a yard near you

A Triangle company has a robotic lawn mower that does your yard work for you.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Triangle company has a robot that will take one of your regular chores off the list.

Mowbot of the Triangle offers robotic lawn mowers that mow your entire lawn day or night and rain or shine. These Mowbots take care of your lawn for you and will charge themselves, so you don't have to worry about the maintenance.

Nelson Aguiar with Mowbot of the Triangle said his mowbots will cut for a few hours, then drive back to the charging station.

"It has a series of sensors. It has sensors that allow it to identify, for instance people walking, so it will slow down and then slightly tap them if they don't move out of the way, and then move away and change direction," Aguiar said.

The mowbot uses GPS to map out your yard and even has sensors to learn which parts of your lawn grow slower, so it knows where to spend more time.

The mowbot weighs so little it won't leave tracks in your yard. The lightweight and waterproof design mean it can also mow in the rain!

"When we install the robot, we install a perimeter wire which sets the boundary that the robot is to operate in. And then the robot uses that and GPS to plot out the map and map your yard," Aguiar said.

It uses small razors to cut the grass, and is totally electric which cuts down on air pollution. If you are interested in having one at your home, you can contact Mowbot at this website.
