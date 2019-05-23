Home & Garden

You'll never believe what the inside of this $4.5 million French-inspired Raleigh mansion looks like

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Want to take a look inside a French-inspired mansion? You can -- right here in Raleigh.

This $4.5 million home, located at 1624 Morning Mountain Road, is unique to the Triangle area.



Hidden behind a tree-lined gated entry, the home, with four beds and nine bathrooms, sits on five acres of land at the Falls Lake Preserve.

It also has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a pool and cabana.

On the inside, you can find a swirling main staircase that leads to a master suite with a view of the lake.

In addition, there are two media and exercise suites, a cozy office space, library and plenty of basement storage that can be accessed by elevator or stairs.
