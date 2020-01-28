The financial toll of caring for someone

However, there is another expense that hits almost three-quarters of all adults in the US: caring for an elder.
Just when you find yourself finally finished with paying for braces, a teenager's car insurance, and college, you feel that instant "raise" in your paycheck and the sense of relief that comes right along with it. But then, you are hit with what is a seemingly unforeseen expense, paying for the ongoing care of an aging loved one.
It may come as a big surprise that the cost of the day-in and day-out basic healthcare needs of your loved one are not reimbursed Medicare. Assistance with activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, transportation, and meal preparation are frequently pulled out of the pockets and change purses of family members.
A recent AARP study has found that three out of every four family caregivers experience out-of-pocket costs as a result of caregiving. What's more alarming: on average, caregivers spend about 20 percent of their annual income paying for necessary care for a loved one. These costs often come at a time when family caregivers are finally able to start to think about saving for their own retirement. Caregivers place their retirement savings on hold and put their own financial futures at risk.
Because of the financial pinch, family caregivers often cut out important things in their own budgets like regular health screenings. Statistically, caregiving hits at an age when caregivers themselves have chronic conditions which can place their own future health at risk.
There are other some additional ways to pay for supportive care:
