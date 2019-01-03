Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job

Daniel Cordero says he couldn't believe what he was left with after he hired Lowe's to put in a new fence."I have a fence with gaps and holes, not even--they missed the property line by one or two feet, and they didn't complete the job," Cordero said.Cordero hired Lowe's for the job after Hurricane Florence destroyed his old fence at his Fayetteville home, but the contractor Lowe's sent to do the job didn't do it right.Cordero said he talked to his local Lowe's manager about the problems with the fence and he agreed to look at the job. When the manager came out to his home with the contractor who did the job, the manager agreed it was not done right.However, he said the contractor thought differently."He walked off the property and left me with a mess, and I've been fighting to get this correction with Lowe's," Cordero said.Cordero got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. She reached out to Lowe's, and they took action right away.Lowe's put a new contractor on the job. That contractor took the fence down and put a new one up.With the new contractor, Cordero had no problems, and he is happy with the finished product."Two months later I have a fence. I waited, and nothing would have been done if it wouldn't have been for you," Cordero said.Lowe's worked directly with Daniel on the resolution, and a representative added that it is their goal is to ensure they are providing a great experience for every customer, and they apologize for the delays Cordero experienced. They are pleased he's satisfied with the resolution.