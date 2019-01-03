TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job

EMBED </>More Videos

Daniel Cordero says he couldn't believe what he was left with after he hired Lowe's to put in a new fence.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Daniel Cordero says he couldn't believe what he was left with after he hired Lowe's to put in a new fence.

"I have a fence with gaps and holes, not even--they missed the property line by one or two feet, and they didn't complete the job," Cordero said.

Cordero hired Lowe's for the job after Hurricane Florence destroyed his old fence at his Fayetteville home, but the contractor Lowe's sent to do the job didn't do it right.

Cordero said he talked to his local Lowe's manager about the problems with the fence and he agreed to look at the job. When the manager came out to his home with the contractor who did the job, the manager agreed it was not done right.

However, he said the contractor thought differently.

"He walked off the property and left me with a mess, and I've been fighting to get this correction with Lowe's," Cordero said.

Cordero got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. She reached out to Lowe's, and they took action right away.

Lowe's put a new contractor on the job. That contractor took the fence down and put a new one up.

With the new contractor, Cordero had no problems, and he is happy with the finished product.

"Two months later I have a fence. I waited, and nothing would have been done if it wouldn't have been for you," Cordero said.

Lowe's worked directly with Daniel on the resolution, and a representative added that it is their goal is to ensure they are providing a great experience for every customer, and they apologize for the delays Cordero experienced. They are pleased he's satisfied with the resolution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehome repairstroubleshooterhurricane florencestorm damageFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Here's how data thieves can use internet cookies to steal your info
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Troubleshooter: Homeowner gets relief more than a year after renovations begin
Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties
More troubleshooter
HOME & GARDEN
Troubleshooter: Homeowner gets relief more than a year after renovations begin
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Florida company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar
Gov. Cooper announces affordable housing project in Fayetteville
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Driver dies in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Bullets fired into the air pose serious danger, police warn
Mystery illness takes teen's sense of sight, taste, smell
Man charged with repeatedly exposing himself in Mebane
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
Show More
$100,000 reward offered for killer of 7-year-old girl in Houston
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine spotted bringing joy to California
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
More News