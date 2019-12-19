Home & Garden

Thousands of soldiers surprised at North Carolina airport while headed home for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers fed thousands of soldiers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday.

The soldiers just finished basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and are now headed home for the holiday.

WSOC asked Private Jazmine Cameron of Fort Myers, Florida, what she was most looking forward to this holiday season.

"I have to say seeing my family, because next year I'm not really sure where I'll be," Cameron said. "So being able to spend time with them is going to be the best--and seeing my dog too!"

Many of the soldiers had been up 24 hours so they could catch their flights. They were greeted with gift bags containing blankets and snacks, and they were served a big breakfast featuring Bojangles' and Panera Bread.

As many as 4,500 soldiers are expected to pass through the airport and be served Thursday.
