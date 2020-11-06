Furniture maker Walker Edison has recalled thousands of dressers that could tip over and trap kids, causing injuries or even death.
Approximately 24,000 of the Spencer 3 & 4 drawer, wood models sold online by Best Buy, Target, Pier 1 and Amazon are impacted by the recall.
They were sold from 2018 through last March for about $200-$300.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, "The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard."
So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.
Walker Edison is offering full refunds or replacement.
For more information on the recall, visit cpsc.gov and for information on getting a refund, visit Walker Edison's website.
Walker Edison recalls dressers for tipping hazard
Company offering full refunds or replacements for recalled dressers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News