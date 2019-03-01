Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell

Updated 32 minutes ago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Triangle residents turned on their faucets Friday morning they may have noticed a different smell than usual.If they took a sip, it might have tasted a little differently too.Officials said the water is still safe and that residents have nothing to worry about.The change came after Cary, Apex and Durham started an annual water treatment disinfection process, which is process required by federal and state regulations.Even though officials said the water is still safe, certain users may want to be aware of the testing.People who use water for kidney dialysis machines or fish tanks should take note that the water could contain chlorine or ammonia.The process involved temporarily stopping the use of ammonia in the water treatment process. When used together, ammonia and chlorine form a chemical called chloramine.Officials said that chemical safely and effectively disinfects water while reducing the formation of disinfection byproducts in the water distribution system.This is normally an annual test but Water Management deferred the process in 2018 due to significant construction improvements.The process includes fire hydrant flushing which will take place on March 6.The water treatment will continue for six weeks.