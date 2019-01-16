- Use clean wood that has been dried for at least six months. This will burn cleaner and more efficiently.
- Build small fires and never burn garbage.
- Directly vent heating devices outside the home. This will reduce exposure to carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and other harmful particles.
- Monitor the air quality in your area. If the air quality is poor, use alternative heating options if available.
- If you live with someone with lung or heart disease, use an air filter to reduce the airborne particles.
