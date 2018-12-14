Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam, released on bail

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on December 14, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
A homeless veteran from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 will be released from jail pending trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed at a court hearing Friday that Johnny Bobbitt will be released from county jail and live in his apartment in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt will be subject to electronic monitoring.
NJ.com reports Bobbitt also will be required to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas.

EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from state job. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.


They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

All three face conspiracy and theft charges.

EMBED More News Videos

GoFundMe case: Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt appears in court. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on December 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Homeless vet in GoFundMe scandal to appear in court. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 3, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsgofundmescamscandalcourthomelessveteran
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man exposes himself in Holly Springs parking lot, police say
2 indicted, 34 cleared in Hoke County payroll fraud investigation
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
VIDEO: Jewelry theft suspects plows truck into Streets at Southpoint mall
Fate of Silent Sam debated at UNC Board of Governors meeting
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Show More
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Bear attacks woman outside Pennsylvania home, drags her 80 yards
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home
Sandy Hook receives bomb threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
More News