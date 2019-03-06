Homeless veteran, woman behind $400,000 GoFundMe scandal plead guilty in federal court

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A homeless veteran pleaded guilty Wednesday in New Jersey federal court to conspiring with a woman and her then-boyfriend to concoct a feel-good story that helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars from a GoFundMe campaign.

The veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The woman, Kate McClure, also pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Bobbitt, McClure, and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico, who still face state charges in Burlington County, New Jersey, were accused of fabricating a feel-good story in 2017 about Bobbitt coming to McClure's aid when she ran out of gas along I-95 in Philadelphia and gave her his last $20.

Their story soon went viral and they went on a media blitz to promote the campaign, and it ultimately raised about $400,000.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe, officials say.

Prosecutors said they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.

Officials said Bobbitt, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted his fair share and attempted to sue the couple , but by then the money was long gone.

Prosecutors said the vast majority of the money was "squandered" over the course of a few months by McClure and D'Amico, who bought a car, took trips, bought high-end handbags and hit the casinos.
Bobbitt's lawsuit sparked the investigation which eventually uncovered the entire scheme, according to the prosecutor.

