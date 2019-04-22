LONG BEACH, CA -- A woman in Long Beach, California, confronted a woman who was trying to steal from her.
Video from Shirah Booker's Ring doorbell shows a would be porch pirate creeping around Booker's front door.
The porch pirate checks to see if anyone is home. She proceeds when she thinks the coast is clear.
But she was wrong.
When she starts opening Booker's mail, Booker busts out of the front door.
"Sometimes you just have to get Rice Krispie and snap, crackle and pop. And that's what needed to happen," Booker said to KTLA.
Homeowner confronts 'porch pirate' caught on camera
